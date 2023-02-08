Due Drop Hope Challenge: More kilometers for more kids

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 15:38

Less than a week away from charity triathlon, The Due Drop Hope Challenge, the team has added a whopping 800 kilometers to its journey, bringing the total distance to 1,840 kilometers.

The extra route, which includes I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday founder Mike King, All Black legend‘Kamo Kid’ Ian Jones and former triathlon world champion Rick Wells, is in response to the dire need for accessible counselling sessions for young people in crisis in New Zealand.

"We are climbing a total of 31,068 meters, the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest three and halftimes. Some of that distance will be travelled on a waka as a team, to symbolise our joint effort toraise hope for Kiwi kids. We’re going to be in the hurt locker, but the cause, and the team dedication to this, is what makes it worthwhile," says Rick Wells.

Kicking off on Valentine’s Day, the Due Drop Hope Challenge, sponsored by Due Drop Foundation, will be completed over 16 days as a relay event, which will see the group swim/bike/run the length of the North Island, from Cape Reinga to the Beehive in Wellington.

The kick off coincides with I Am Hope’s Valentine’s Day Challenge which calls on lovers to forgo roses and chocolate, and gift a counselling session to a young person in need instead.

"This is the biggest thing I’ve ever been a part of and an enormous organisational and logistical mission, not to mention physically and mentally harder than anything I’ve agreed to. Dumb?Probably, but worth it. But when we sat down and mapped which towns to visit across the North Island, we knew we had to visit more communities to tell them we’re here for your kids, and we also need your support.

"I probably won’t be able to walk for a while afterwards, but let’s get New Zealanders behind ourkids," says 60 year-old King.

Ian Jones says the trip, which involves five non-athletes, is about being pushed to your absolute limit.

"Our days are going to start at 5 AM. We will be running, swimming and biking the distance, and then at every town we are meeting with sponsors to thank them for their support, followed up by a community event to raise awareness about mental health and drum up support for Gumboot Friday, finishing at 9 PM.

"It is going to be long and gruelling days, day after day, for 16 days. It’s extreme and we know, people will have to push themselves to their limit. No one is under any illusions, and they are all courageously up for it," says Jones.

Participants include:

Ian Jones MNZM - ‘The Kamo Kid’, All Black Hall of Fame

Rick Wells - Former World Triathlon Champion, Commonwealth swimmer, NZ Surf LifeSaving representative

David Mitchell - Auckland businessman and keen swimmer

Richard Hart - Auckland real estate guru and comic relief expert

Karim Rostami - Polio virus survivor for whom walking again was considered a miracle by doctors, who fled to New Zealand from the Taliban regime when he was just 8 years-old, charity junkie

Geoff Evison - Auckland IT professional and keen international swimmer

Mike King - Founder of I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday, mental health advocate, will complete part of the journey

Richie Barnett - Former international league star, will complete part of the journey

The triathlon will conclude with a hÄ«koi to Parliament led by Mike King, where he will meet with a government representative to convey the group’s concerns regarding the critical need for leadership and decisive action on improving youth mental health in New Zealand.

On the way down the North Island, athletes and supporters will visit 16 towns where they will engage with local iwi, communities, schools, and businesses to encourage participation, whether it be running a kilometre with the team or meeting them at the finish line.