NZ On Air ready to respond to change of direction on public media

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 15:54

NZ On Air welcomes the decision from Cabinet today providing certainty for the public media sector.

"Our funding strategy is flexible and future-focused, and we are able to quickly respond both to audience and media environment changes, without being tied to particular platforms," said NZ On Air Chair Dr Ruth Harley.

"Serving quality public media content to a range of audiences, including under-served audiences, has been our bread and butter for 33 years, and will continue to be," she continued.

NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland said the agency’s research and data-led approach will ensure outcomes are aligned with today’s audience needs.

"We welcome the vote of confidence inherent in the decision to provide more funding to New Zealand content creators and platforms through NZ On Air, and await further details," said Mr Harland.

NZ On Air will update the sector on its future plans once funding details have been confirmed.