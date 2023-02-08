Voluntary water restrictions in Dunedin due to high use - Council

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 16:06

Dunedin people are being asked to reduce their water use to avoid the introduction of compulsory restrictions.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager 3 Waters David Ward says water levels are dropping throughout Dunedin’s catchment areas and residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water.

"Dunedin’s reservoir levels are dropping, demand is increasing and no significant rain is forecast for the next week. With the warm, dry summer we’re now experiencing, we need to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary."

Water use has steadily increased in Dunedin since the start of the year and last Sunday, 5 February, it hit 58 million litres per day with normal demand being around 42 million litres per day.

"While the restrictions in Dunedin are voluntary at this stage, if this rate of demand continues, we will need to consider compulsory level 1 restrictions, such as in Mosgiel at the moment. We’re asking people to use water wisely and achieve some simple savings that quickly add up across our area."

This includes using a watering can or hand-held hose to water the garden or lawn, instead of a sprinkler, and only water in the evening and early morning when less water is lost due to evaporation. Cars and boats could also be washed in the evening.

Ponds and private swimming pools should be filled with a hand-held hose in the evening and private fountains turned off.

Get more tips on how to conserve water at www.dcc.govt.nz/saving-water