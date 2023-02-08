Exhibition celebrates work of women sculptors in Aotearoa

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 16:08

An exhibition which seeks to showcase and highlight the contributions of women in the field of figurative sculpture opens at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata on 23 February.

The exhibition, In the Round: Portraits by Women Sculptors, aims to create a lineage of sculptors, spanning the past century, and to celebrate the work of women sculptors in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Despite the rich history of sculpture in this country, there have been noticeably fewer women who have pursued careers in the field, this is especially true for MÄori women, who are underrepresented in both collections, exhibitions and public sculpture," said curator Milly Mitchell-Anyon.

Of the seven artists featured in this exhibition, there are 25 sculptures in total which offer a different way of thinking about sculpture and portraiture in Aotearoa. All the artists which include Margaret Butler, Paereu Corneal, Alison Duff, Andrea du Chatenier, Molly Macalister, Francis Upritchard and Ann Verdcourt, have represented New Zealand at international biennale or expo.

According to Milly, the exhibition is a story about pushing materials into new and exciting directions or carving out opportunities where they had previously been non-existent. "Sculpture in the round refers to three-dimensional freestanding work that can be viewed from all sides, and this is one of the aims of this exhibition - to see figurative sculpture by a number of artists, who each tell a different story about sculpture in Aotearoa.

For example, Bird Watcher (1961) by Molly Macalister is the plaster cast of the work that sat in Colin and Anne McCahon’s garden. Alison Duff’s sculpture Frank Sargeson (1963), which has been on display at the Auckland Central City Library since 1965, will be coming to the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata - making his Wellington debut for the first time."

In recent years, it has become glaringly evident that the statues and monuments in public spaces are largely of men and are often created by men as well. In fact, it was not until 1962 that the first woman was commissioned to make a public sculpture.

"This is a widespread issue that can be seen globally, including here. The protests that followed the death of George Floyd in the United States led to the removal of several Confederate monuments, and this movement was also felt here in Aotearoa, where the statue of John Hamilton was removed in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. Sculptures and monuments are not neutral," said Mitchell-Anyon.

In the Round: Portraits by Women Sculptors will run until 14 May at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata, Shed 11, Wellington Waterfront.

More information can be found at https://www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz/.