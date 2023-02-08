Call for comment on new sources for enzyme processing aids - FSANZ

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 16:59

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on three applications to allow new enzyme processing aids from genetically-modified (GM) microbial sources.

FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said the applications seek approval to permit the use of three different enzymes; endo-1,4-beta-xylanase enzyme (gene donor Talaromyces leycettanus), alpha-arabinofuranosidase enzyme (gene donor Talaromyces pinophilus) both sourced from GM Trichoderma reesei and the carboxypeptidase enzyme sourced from Aspergillus oryzae.

"Trichoderma reesei and Aspergillus oryzae have a long history of safe use as a source of enzyme processing aids, including several that are already permitted in the Food Standards Australia New Zealand Code," Dr Cuthbert said.

"Our safety assessments found no health and safety concerns for Australian and New Zealand consumers."

The period for comment closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 22 March 2023.

What happens to my feedback?

We will publish all submissions to our website as soon as possible at the end of the public comment period.

All feedback will be considered by FSANZ before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

Our decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree to include the amendment in the Code.