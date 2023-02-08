DCC listening and will deliver for its community - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 18:14

Dunedin (Wednesday, 8 February 2023) - Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the Dunedin City Council is listening, and working hard to improve, following the release of the latest Residents’ Opinion Survey 2021/2022.

The annual survey covers the period from July 2021 to June 2022, and details public satisfaction with the DCC across a range of measures - from the performance of the Mayor and Councillors to the organisation as a whole and the wide range of infrastructure and services it delivers.

"These results show that we’ve still got plenty of work ahead of us to deliver for our community, but that’s exactly what we committed to doing.

"It’s encouraging to see some small increases in some areas, but I stood on a platform of active listening and the message I’m hearing is loud and clear - we need to do more, and we will," Mr Radich says.

The key findings of the 2021-22 survey, being made public today, include small increases in public satisfaction in the following areas:

Overall satisfaction with the DCC (43%, up from 40% last year)

Services and infrastructure delivery (53%, up from 49%)

The performance of the Mayor and Councillors (26%, up from 25%).

The performance of community boards (33%, up slightly from 32%)

Encouragingly, the results show significant increases in public satisfaction with the DCC when it comes to:

The handling of public enquiries (69%, up from 62%)

Staff communication (76%, up from 69%)

The time taken to respond (74%, up from 62%).

The results also show the city’s key facilities and attractions continue to score highly with visitors, including Olveston Historic Home (94%), Dunedin Botanic Garden (93%) and ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum (92%).

Likewise, the availability of parking (15%), peak traffic flows (29%) and the state of the city’s roads (30%) continue to attract the lowest scores.

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says it is pleasing to see improvement in the way the DCC responds to issues raised by the community, and we continue to work hard in this area.

The DCC is also focused on a core programme of work, including fixing roads, footpaths and pipes across the city, and that work will continue as well, Ms Graham says.

"We have listened to the community and now with the help of our contractors, our effort and resources are centred on delivering the improvements our community wants.

"There’s more to do, and we’ll be continuing to focus on delivery for our communities now and into the future" Ms Graham says.

The 2021/22 survey is based on 4,800 invitations to take part, which were sent to a random sample of residents aged 18 years and over from the electoral roll. In total 1,313 responses were received, giving a response rate of 32%.