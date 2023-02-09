First stage of Te Pa Tahuna complete - Ngai Tahu

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 05:00

NgÄi Tahu Property has announced the completion of the first residential development at Te PÄ TÄhuna on Gorge Road. The master-planned, residential development is just a short walk from central Queenstown. The development has been gifted the name ‘Takiwai’ by mana whenua which was bestowed upon the building at an opening ceremony this morning.

Takiwai is a translucent variety of greenstone, olive-green with streaks of white - found at Piopiotahi (Milford Sound) and Te Wai Pounamu. Takiwai is favoured as a softer type of pounamu as it is easier to make into a finer quality product. NgÄi Tahu Property General Manager Blair Forgie says it’s a privilege to deliver the first stage of Te PÄ TÄhuna to help increase the housing supply in TÄhuna Queenstown. "The opening of Takiwai marks the completion of the first stage of this development. It consists of 27 apartments of which 10 have been sold as part of the KiwiBuild programme." The development has been well received by the market with all residential apartments sold.

The development also features live-work apartments with some still available that combine residential and non-residential uses.

Te PÄ Tahuna aims to play a part in helping rebalance the Queenstown housing market providing a mix of housing types including apartments in a mix of floorplans including KiwiBuild and market homes.

Construction of roading and services infrastructure for the overall Te PÄ Tahuna development is nearing completion with further housing development to be undertaken soon. "We are in the planning phase for the next stage of the development and are expecting to start construction later in the year," Blair says. The next phase of Te PÄ TÄhuna will provide additional housing options with 66 apartments and is expected to be completed mid-2025.