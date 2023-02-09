NPDC to start repair on dangerous Egmont Road corner

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 11:22

NPDC is about to start rebuilding a section of Egmont Road to make it safer for users. The work is part of NPDC’s $23.5 million investment on road maintenance in 2023/2024, which includes $6m on our rural road network.

"There’s been a long history of near-misses and fence damage in this area as, due to the shape or grade of the road, drivers travelling toward Egmont Village tend to cross over the centre line," says. NPDC Transportation Manager Rui Leitao.

The project includes evening out the gradient of the road.

Incidents reported in this area since 1999 include one fatal and one serious crash as well as 11 minor and non-injury crashes.

To do the work efficiently and safely for both drivers and workers, traffic will need to be managed including a four-week road closure.

For a week from Monday 13 February, the section of road just south of the Hillsborough Holden Museum will be under stop/go management during work hours, with traffic lights operating overnight. From 21 February until 22 March, the area will be closed to through-traffic at all times (24/7) while the road’s pavement is rebuilt.

"Homes and businesses will still be accessible during the closure although people will have to use alternative roads. Please plan your travel route ahead of time," says Rui.

During the closure period, traffic between the southern and northern legs of State Highway 3 should use Manutahi Road, Mangorei Road or SH3A.

The project will cost $350,000 with 51 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.