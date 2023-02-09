Disability sector needs funding to meet minimum wage boost - Disability Support Network

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 12:19

The disability sector welcomes pay increases for disability workers, but disability support providers cannot foot the additional wage bill without more funding from the Government, says the New Zealand Disability Support Network.

"Disability support providers have been working with unions and the Government to get fair wages for our workers. We recognise that not only do our workers deserve a decent income, but we need to be able to pay wages that will attract and retain workers in the sector," says Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

"Providers rely on government funding for the services we provide disabled people. Our ability to pay wages is limited by the money we get from the Government. Inflation has already cut providers' budgets to the bone. The minimum wage boost is good for our workers, but we don't have the money to pay for it. Without more funding, providers will have to cut services or even fold entirely.

"Disability support providers are calling on the new Minister for Disability Issues, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, to ensure there is a significant funding boost for the sector in this year's Budget. This needs to meet the increase in wages and other costs, as well as allowing providers to expand their services to meet increased demand for the services disabled people depend on," says Peters Reynolds.