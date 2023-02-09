Ed Sheeran fans encouraged to plan ahead to get to Eden Park concerts - AT

Thursday, 9 February, 2023 - 17:09

Auckland Transport encourages those heading to see Ed Sheeran in concert at Eden Park this week to plan ahead, check the AT Event page to find transport options and provide plenty of time to get to the venue. Travel on scheduled bus and train services is included with Ed Sheeran concert tickets from 2:30pm on the day of the concert.

Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert says the transport network sustained significant damage during the two recent weather events and the trip may take longer than usual.

"AT has put a range of transport options in place to make sure everyone gets to the concert and home safely," said Mr Lambert.

Full travel information is available on the AT event page, key points to note:

Northern Express buses from the North Shore along the Northern Busway to the city centre are running as normal and free special event buses will operate from the city centre (120 Quay Street) to the Eden Park Bus Hub every 5-10 minutes from 4:30pm until 7:30pm Friday and Saturday nights, returning to Quay Street after the concert. Trains are operating to normal schedules across the Southern and Eastern lines. Rail replacement buses will operate on the Southern Line (between Otahuhu and Newmarket) and the Onehunga Line (between Onehunga and Newmarket). Trains on the Western line are running as usual between Britomart and Henderson, supplemented by enhanced frequency between Kingsland and Britomart. Those coming from Swanson will change trains at Henderson Station. A free ‘Park and Ride’ at Alexandra Park will operate both nights from 4:30pm. An additional ‘Park and Walk’ will operate from Westfield St Luke’s shopping centre on Saturday night where free parking will be available on the shopping centre rooftop carpark from 6pm. For those wanting to travel to the concert by taxi or rideshare, dedicated rideshare/taxi zones are available near to Eden Park.

Please remember to plan your journey in advance, check the weather forecast, travel early, and visit www.at.govt.nz/weatherwatch to get the latest info on road closures and the AT Ed Sheeran Event page for the best way to get to and from Eden Park.