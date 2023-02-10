Clearer picture emerging of housing damage - Kainga Ora

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 09:02

Repair options are being assessed for the now 543 public houses damaged in the Auckland floods.

Deputy Chief Executive for Auckland and Northland Caroline Butterworth says while the damaged homes represent a small percentage of the properties owned and managed by KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities in Auckland, there is a big repair job ahead.

The repairs will need to be done on top of the normal maintenance work that KÄinga Ora does on its properties.

In the majority of cases the flood-damaged homes can still be lived in but, as of 1pm Thursday 9 February, Auckland Council has issued four KÄinga Ora homes with red placards and 137 homes with yellow placards.

"The worst-damaged homes are unable to be lived in without significant repairs so we will find permanent new homes for those customers,'' Ms Butterworth says.

To date KÄinga Ora has been focused on making damaged homes safe for its customers, by doing things like removing wet carpet and checking electrics, in preparation for a much larger repair programme to address the damage.

Repair work will be prioritised on a needs basis, taking into account customers’ individual circumstances.

"Some of our customers may have a longer wait than others so we’re going to have to ask for people’s patience and understanding as we work to fix these homes.’’

Ms Butterworth says KÄinga Ora will continue to provide practical support and assistance to customers impacted by the floods.

"We’ve been in touch with every family that we are aware has been severely impacted, but if there are any customers out there who do need help, I urge them to call us right away on 0800 801 601 or email aucklandrecovery@kaingaora.govt.nz. We’re here to help and if our customers need assistance from other support agencies and community groups, we’ll help to connect them.’’