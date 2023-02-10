Council calls on residents to help keep Kaipara tidy - Kaipara District Council

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 09:06

Kaipara District Council is asking residents to mow their own roadside berms to keep Kaipara neighbourhoods tidy.

The service change, consulted and agreed as part of the Long Term Plan 2021-2031, means Council no longer mows residential berms. Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson says the change in service applies across the entire Kaipara district and is one of a number of things they were doing to help keep costs down and avoid rates increases that might be required if Council continued cutting berms.

"We were one of the last councils in New Zealand collecting rates to mow residential berms," says Mayor Jepson. "We’ve cut it from our service contract to save ratepayers money. Council contractors will continue to mow our public reserves."

The service change came into effect when the mowing contract was renewed in November last year. Because some residents were not aware that residential berms were no longer being cut by Council, some grass has grown too long to be safely mown using a domestic lawnmower. For those properties, Council contractors have scheduled a one-off tidy up. "After we’ve tidied up these berms we’re asking residents to maintain them."

"Most Kaipara residents are already mowing their berms, and we want to say a big thank you to those people who are doing a great job of keeping them tidy."

"We’re also hoping people will look out for family or neighbours and give them a helping hand if they are struggling to manage their berms." If berms are unkept, Council will mow them up to four times a year to prevent them from becoming a fire hazard.