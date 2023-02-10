'Counties Energy prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle'

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 09:22

Counties Energy is urging all residents to start preparing now for potential large-scale impact from Cyclone Gabrielle early next week. Based on current MetService information, severe weather is likely to impact the region Monday through to Wednesday morning.

The company’s storm response teams and additional resources are on standby and planning throughout the business for a full-scale storm event is underway.

Counties Energy GM Operations Dale Carline says residents must be prepared for the cyclone and for potentially long periods of time without power.

"The recent flooding event demonstrated with tragic consequences just how much the weather can affect our region, with critical infrastructure services severely impacted. With sodden and unstable ground, it is likely that this could result in further slips, and coupled with the predicted gale force winds, this cyclone is likely to severely affect the electricity network. If we have large scale outages, please understand how this could affect your property and resolution times. Some properties in more rural areas could be days without power if the electricity network suffers large-scale damage. With trees and slips likely to block paths, safe access to sites with very complex repairs on potentially unstable ground can take significant time."

"We’re advising customers to use this weekend to start their storm preparations. For the medically dependent, please have your emergency plans in place. For those in a high wind rural area or you’re running a business and are in a position to buy a generator, we encourage you to do so now. Take some simple steps such as securing outdoor furniture and trampolines, and anything else that can become a projectile in high winds. Store some water if you rely on a pump, check your BBQ gas bottle and torches and charge up your smartphones and tablets. Check in with your neighbours and those you know living alone to check they are prepared."