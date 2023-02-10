Rodger Fox Big Band's Big Drum Off concert is coming to Auckland

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 09:56

The Rodger Fox Big Band is starting their 50th Anniversary Concert series with a full-on drum spectacular featuring three of the world’s greatest drummers. The Big Drum Off concert tour is coming to Auckland on Saturday, 11 March 2023. See link for further information.

Tickets are selling fast so book now to secure your The three American drummers who will perform in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band are Dennis Chambers, Gregg Bissonette and Peter Erskine.

Rodger Fox says, "The Big Drum Off concert tour features all three renowned drummers on stage and performing alongside the Big Band for the first of five concert tours celebrating the Band’s 50th Anniversary. This ‘drum-off’ will be a performance to remember. The combined power of these three incredible drumming talents, in tandem with the Big Band’s sound, is not to be missed."

Dennis Chambers is the man Carlos Santana called a Master Drummer. He is a drumming legend who has recorded and played with artists including Santana, Steely Dan, Parliament/Funkadelic, John Scofield, The Jacksons, The Brecker Brothers, Victor Wooten, Mike Stern, and many others. Dennis is known for his ability to perform with impeccable and funky timing in virtually any style, as well as his fast chops - but he is perhaps most noted for his jazz-fusion, funk, and Latin music playing.

Gregg Bissonette is a jazz and rock drummer. His broad experience ranges from big band, blues, and rock, to Latin, fusion and much more. A current member of Ringo Starr’s All-Star Band, he has played on albums by dozens of artists, including David Lee Roth's first three solo albums, and has performed with Canadian jazz legend Maynard Ferguson. Gregg also played with the Rodger Fox Big Band on their recent recording Reimagined!

Peter Erskine has appeared on 700 albums and film scores and has won two Grammy Awards plus an Honorary Doctorate from the Berklee School of Music. He has played with Weather Report, Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, Diana Krall, Pat Metheny, and the American jazz fusion band, Maynard Ferguson Big Band. Peter is also a Professor of Practice and Director of Drumset Studies at the Thornton School of Music, University of Southern California.

"I hope you come out and join the fun while we present a concert to remember alongside a spectacular guest ‘drum-off’ featuring three of the world's greatest drummers - Gregg Bissonette, Dennis Chambers and Peter Erskine.

"If you want to be wowed by the power of these three legendary drummers and the Big Band, I suggest you look online to secure your tickets now," Rodger Fox said.