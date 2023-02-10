Gabrielle forces postponement of works - Waka Kotahi

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 10:43

With Cyclone Gabrielle tracking towards the upper North Island, and expected to reach land early next week, contractors have had to make hard decisions around road renewal works planned to start next week.

The most notable of these decisions is the move to postpone the planned road closure at Hallets Bay on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi, which was due to commence on Tuesday 14 February. While this move is disruptive, it was the most pragmatic decision, explains Cara Lauder, Waikato System Manager at Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

"Current advice is that there will be rain across both Monday and Tuesday throughout the region. The team is unable to commence the road re-build at Hallets Bay in wet weather, and therefore it makes sense to push the start of work out.

"We also have a drop-out near a section of road on State Highway 41, between Tokaanu and the turn-off to Omori and Kuratau. Currently this is under stop/go traffic management, and we are undertaking work today to secure the site ahead of the wild weather. However, if this area is affected next week, we may not have a suitable detour route, and we will need to re-consider when we can complete the re-build."

Contractors are also bracing themselves for the impact of the Cyclone, with preparation being key.

"If predictions are right the Coromandel region will receive 300mm of rain within a 24-hour period. This is an area that is already saturated following recent weather events, and there is the risk of slips, flooding and trees falling.

"Our contractors have spent this week clearing drainage lines, moving material out of stockpiles and organising resources for next week. This work all helps mitigate the impact of the weather and ensures a quick response to any issues on the network.

"Once this weather event has passed contractors will assess the network for damage, and we will then be able to confirm when we can commence work at sites such as Halletts Bay.

"We ask that during weather events members of the public only travel when it is essential to do so. If you are heading out, check the Journey Planner ( www.journeys.govt.nz) for the latest information on the state highway network."