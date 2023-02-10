End of an era for Ten 7 - New Zealand Police

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 12:40

The long-running Police Ten 7 reality TV series is signing off-duty - 10-0.

Police today acknowledges TVNZ’s announcement that Ten 7 Aotearoa (formerly Police Ten 7) will end in April after 20 years of exclusive and unprecedented access to New Zealand Police on the job.

"Ten 7 is an iconic show spanning 750 episodes and two decades," Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming says.

"It’s part of New Zealand television history and, as one of the most frequently viewed shows, it’s served as a vital investigative tool.

"Almost 1000 crimes, including serious assaults and homicides, have been resolved thanks to information from Ten 7 viewers.

"We’re incredibly proud that the programme was fronted by our very own Police officers.

But successful policing is not done in isolation; it requires the trust and support of the public.

Thank you to our loyal viewers and to everyone who helped hold serious offenders to account."

One of the first regular police-related programmes was Crime Watch, followed by Crime Scene.

These evolved to other programmes featuring New Zealand Police before Police Ten 7 started in 2002, presented by retired Detective Inspector Graham Bell.

Current host Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Lemoto from Tauranga took over the lead presenter duties in 2014.

Police acknowledge the long-standing contribution of both hosts.

"Both Rob and Graham have played integral roles in the success of the show.

We couldn’t have done it without their commitment and passion for keeping our communities safe," Deputy Commissioner McSkimming says.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lemoto says he loved his time hosting Ten 7.

"As a detective it’s been a privilege to meet with many victims and their whÄnau, and work alongside investigators doing their utmost to find those responsible for the serious or high priority crimes featured in our appeals.

"While sad to see Ten 7 go, I’m looking forward to being part of the remaining three episodes to celebrate its history and all we’ve achieved for our communities."

Deputy Commissioner McSkimming says Police also owe a special thanks to the thousands of Police staff involved over the years and all the people behind the scenes bringing the show to life.

"While disappointed with the decision to end the show, we will continue to use our existing channels to appeal for information from the public."

Ten 7 Aotearoa and its earlier iterations primarily focused on serious crime, however, there were lighter moments that captured the public’s imagination.

In the often-quoted words of then-Sergeant Guy Baldwin: "… always blow on the pie.

Safer Communities Together."

The final three episodes - a special celebration of 20 years of Ten 7 - will run from 13 April.