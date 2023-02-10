Police target Tribesmen gang members in South Island as Operation Cobalt continues

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 14:45

Motorbikes have been impounded, licences suspended, and arrests made as Police target Tribesmen gang members across the South Island.

Officers have been running several operations following an influx of Tribesmen late last week.

Gang members came from different parts off the North Island, with our operation beginning in Wellington, and then following them as they made their way down to Canterbury and then continuing into the Southland and Otago-Lakes regions.

As a result of our proactive work in monitoring the movements of the gang, we have so far managed to impound 15 motorbikes, two vehicles, suspend 15 licences and make six arrests.

The arrests relate to drug and driving offences.

Relieving Assistant Commissioner Investigations Paul Basham says it’s a good result and shows our continue efforts to target illegal behaviour by gangs.

"Our officers across the South Island worked together, sharing intelligence ensuring that those gang members could see loud and clear that we won’t tolerate unruly and dangerous behaviour on our roads.

"Police are continuing to step up enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country as Operation Cobalt continues following great success last year.

The public will continue to see search warrants being conducted and arrests being made for identifiable offences.

"Our message is very clear to gang members and their associates - we will have zero tolerance for any criminal behaviour, whether that be on our roading network, drug activities or violence."