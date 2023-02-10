Gloriavale 'Servitude' case re-starts in ChCh Employment Court on Monday

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 15:38

"We’re here to finish a job."

That from Barrister Brian Henry who is leading the legal team in the case against Gloriavale, representing six former residents of the West Coast community (the Plaintiff’s).

The case began at the end of August last year, adjourning at the end of September.

A court ruling in May 2022 found that several of the Christian community’s businesses used child labour and treated workers as volunteers meaning they should have been paid and covered by employment law.

The Plaintiff’s legal team has been working without pay on the case for more than three years; some members of the team have been involved for longer than that. Mr Henry says when the team was approached about the case, they "couldn’t just walk away".

"It’s unbelievable that this kind of abuse can be allowed to happen in New Zealand, indeed anywhere. Not only are we doing this for the young women who have been taken advantage of but remember there are just under 400 children in Gloriavale who cannot go through this too," he says.

A "Give a Little" page has been set up to raise money to support the plaintiffs to help fund expenses associated with the legal action which has already cost six figures.

Link to the Give a Little page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-support-ex-gloriavale-women-seek-justice

A full backgrounder follows this media release.