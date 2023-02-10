Joint statement from Mayor Southgate and Councillor Taylor - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 17:24

Late last year the Waikato Times approached the Mayor over her nomination for committee chair and deputy chair roles. Her comments were reported in an article in the paper on 15 November 2022. During the interview, she stated that Councillor Taylor sent "inappropriate" remarks by social media to one councillor. She recognises using the word "inappropriate" was vague and did cause hurt to Councillor Taylor and his family. She has apologised to Councillor Taylor.

Councillor Taylor has accepted the apology and says he intends to move on and work alongside the Mayor and Council in the best interests of the city.

Similarly the Mayor reflects the same intent. Recognising that while differences will arise from time to time between politicians, the Mayor says it is important that differences are addressed, as both she and Councillor Taylor have in this situation, and provide ongoing trust and confidence to the community in Council’s leadership.