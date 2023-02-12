Seabird deaths further evidence of animal welfare crisis - Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ

Sunday, 12 February, 2023 - 10:49

The Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJPANZ) are saddened to learn that 20 birds were killed on a single fishing trip. These creatures were ‘sentient’ individuals according to the Animal Welfare Act, as well as being representatives of threatened species. This news follows closely from reports of 50,000 chickens burned to death in an enclosed barn.

These two reports highlight the casual way that animal lives and rare species are treated as of no account compared with making money from animal exploitation.

A recent (2019) State of the Environment report describes how an estimated 90% of seabirds and 80% of shore birds are endangered due to fishing by-catch. Marine mammals such as seals and the Maui’s dolphin are also endangered. Nine fish stocks have collapsed.

AJPANZ supports a move away from animal industries towards a low emissions plant-based economy as advocated by the recently released (2022) Emissions Reduction Plan. Until this is in place, we favour tougher regulation on commercial fishing. This would include lowering catch quotas so that stocks can recover, mandatory independent observers, and stricter enforcement of regulations designed to reduce bycatch.