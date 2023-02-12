Preparation vital for connectivity as New Zealand braces for more severe weather - Chorus

Sunday, 12 February, 2023 - 16:03

Chorus is closely monitoring the path and behaviour of Cyclone Gabrielle as it edges closer to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Based on current forecasts we anticipate that high winds and heavy rain will cause localised disruption to our network, and in some places this may be significant. We already have around 200 services impacted in the Far North as a result of power loss.

Preparations are therefore well underway to restore further outages as quickly as possible so that whÄnau and communities can stay connected.

With the help of our partners UCG and Downer, crews are poised to relocate to affected areas as the storm’s path becomes clearer.

However, as the recent flooding in Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel illustrated, we are once again faced with a major event with unpredictable and potentially devastating consequences.

Accordingly, restoration work can only be carried out where it is safe for our technicians to do so.

As many cellphone towers in New Zealand are served by the Chorus fibre network, any damage resulting in cell coverage outages will be prioritised over broadband faults. This is in order to maintain mobile communication with emergency services, friends and loved ones first and foremost.

While the vast majority of customers can expect their broadband connection to work as normal, localised power outages may result in loss of internet connection.

However, customers with a copper connection as opposed to fibre can expect longer delays to their internet being restored. This is due to copper’s comparative lack of resilience to water ingress and other inclement conditions.

If you experience an internet outage at home or your place of business, please reach out to your service provider in the first instance to log a fault.

Chorus encourages all New Zealanders to stay tuned to the weather forecast and to take heed of official advice from authorities.