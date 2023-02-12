BNZ extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle

Sunday, 12 February, 2023 - 17:14

As much of New Zealand prepares for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle, BNZ is extending its support package to include customers who may be impacted by the latest weather event.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins is encouraging customers to get in touch if they need financial support as BNZ has a range of options available to individual customers, SMEs and other businesses.

For more information on the support packages available from BNZ, customers affected by the severe weather should visit: https://www.bnz.co.nz/contact/severe-weather-support

In addition to financial support for its customers, BNZ is temporarily closing its branches and Partner Centres in areas identified as at-risk during Cyclone Gabrielle.

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says, "the safety of our customers and people is our number one priority, so we’ve made the decision to close our BNZ branches and Partner Centres in areas that MetService warns are likely to be most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle over the next two days.

"All our people who would normally be working in our closed branches will instead be available to support customers over the phone via telephone banking or other channels. Customers can also continue to do their banking online or through our BNZ app, and we have a dedicated over 70s line as well.

"It’s important that people stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel where they can. We want to play our part by ensuring our people in at risk areas can work from home, and that our customers aren’t heading into a BNZ branch unnecessarily."

Customers can check the status of their local BNZ branch here: www.bnz.co.nz/locations

BNZ PremierCare Insurance customers who need assistance can call IAG NZ on 0800 248 888 or submit an online claim https://iagnz.custhelp.com/app/bnz