Auckland’s local road network coping well - Auckland Transport

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 08:45

Auckland’s local road network is coping well with no significant road closures overnight as ex-Cyclone Gabrielle nears, however train services remain suspended across Auckland and there are substantial changes to ferry timetables, Auckland Transport says.

Scheduled bus services are running across the region, but there will be some delays, detours and cancellations across the network depending on weather conditions today. For schools which are open we have been working to provide school bus services as usual.

Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager Safety Stacey van der Putten says although conditions seem more calm this morning, it’s important Aucklanders are vigilant with strong winds and heavy rain expected later today.

"With a large number of schools closed and many employers asking staff to work from home we’re seeing significantly lower traffic volumes across Auckland this morning," Ms van der Putten says.

"We’re asking Aucklanders to continue following our advice to stay home if possible, and to take extreme care if they do need to travel.

"If Aucklanders are needing to use public transport today we’re asking them to check for the latest updates before they leave because there is currently a network-wide rail closure in place, along with widespread ferry cancellations and disruptions to some of our bus services.

"We’re asking Aucklanders for their ongoing patience as we work to restore public transport services when it safe to do so."

Although the Auckland Harbour Bridge is currently open, it’s possible that Waka Kotahi will close the bridge again today if wind speeds approach the safety thresholds for the bridge.

"If the Harbour Bridge does close we have a plan in place to detour our North Shore bus services, just like we did yesterday," Ms van der Putten says.

"Make sure you have a plan to get home safely if you do need to travel across the WaitematÄ Harbour, because the bridge may need to close again at short notice."

Auckland Transport has been working closely with road maintenance contractors to ensure they are on standby and ready to respond if there are significant impacts on the road network from ex-Cyclone Gabrielle.

Our contractors will have more than 600 team members available to respond later today when winds and rain levels are expected to rise, and crews have also been asked to secure their worksites, including road cones and all signage.

KiwiRail, the rail track owner, has a network-wide rail closure in place until at least 3pm today. Rail replacement buses are not currently available other than those already in place on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket. People who need to travel will need to use AT’s regular scheduled bus services. Auckland Transport is working to source some buses for rail replacement services if the rail closure is extended beyond 3pm today.