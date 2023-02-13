Top Energy storm update

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 09:38

Be prepared for extended power outages

Far North lines company Top Energy is saying it could be several days before power is restored to the region.

Chief Executive Russell Shaw describes the damage to the network as extensive with hazardous conditions impeding repairs and access.

"Cyclone Gabrielle is hitting us hard with more days of heavy rain and wind ahead."

Mr Shaw says it could be up to a week before power will be fully restored.

"Trees, poles and lines are down. Large parts of the network is rural which makes access difficult for the crews who need to carry in equipment for repairs.

"Repairs are likely to be complex with multiple faults and damaged equipment. We also need to consider the safety of our teams and will not send them out in unsafe conditions."

The company is working closely with Northland Civil Defence and other essential service agencies responding under the State of Emergency. Any customers across Northland with welfare concerns should contact Civil Defence directly.

"Managing fatigue of those working in the field is a priority and we are rostering our crews to ensure they are rested as there are some long days ahead to repair the network.

"When conditions allow, our focus is on repairing the backbone of the network to get as many people back on as possible."

Mr Shaw asks that people check the outage centre on the Top Energy website or download the Top Energy outage app, or log a call with 0800 867 363.

"We would like to remind everyone of the importance of staying well clear of fallen power lines or damaged electrical equipment, and to treat them as live at all times."

"People using medical equipment that relies on electricity should let their retailer know if they are without power. If there is an immediate health threat, they should contact their health provider or call 111."