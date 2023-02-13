Cyclone Gabrielle Update #3 from Fire and Emergency

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 11:22

Fire and Emergency is responding to an increasing number of calls for assistance with storm damage, but call numbers are still within the capacity of our communications centres to handle under normal business procedures.

Between 5am and 11am there were 177 calls relating to wind damage and flooding: 86 from people in Northland, 62 in Auckland, 22 in Waikato, and smaller numbers in Bay of Plenty, and Hawkes Bay.

Most calls still relate to trees blocking roads, bringing down power lines, and loose roofs. We are starting to receive a small number of calls about flooding, mostly in Whangarei.

District Manager Brad Mosby says that mobile generators have been positioned at strategically located fire stations around the greater Auckland region, as well as in Paihia and Whangarei.

Papatoetoe, Auckland City, Silverdale and West Harbour Fire Stations will also act as staging areas for other emergency services, including Surf Lifesaving, Police and St John.

"This is all part of our close working relationship with the other emergency services and response agencies," Brad Mosby says. "It worked very successfully during the floods two weeks ago."

He also reiterated that the worst of the weather is yet to arrive, so people should take the opportunity to tie down or put away items like trampolines and outdoor furniture that can become airborne in high winds. One of today’s 111 calls was for a beach umbrella blown onto a roof in the Coromandel area.

Fire and Emergency also reminds people not to drive through floodwater. It’s difficult to judge the depth during the daytime and impossible at night.

Please continue to calling 111 if life is at risk - for example if you or others are trapped and need rescue - if there is a fire - if there is a landslide - if you need to evacuate and you can’t get out safely by yourself.