Cyclone Gabrielle update for Whangarei residents - Whangarei District Council

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 13:05

People located in low-lying areas close to the rivers in the Whangārei Central and Town Basin area are asked to self-evacuate before high tide at 1:56pm today because of a high risk of tidal flooding. There may be further flooding overnight, so be prepared to stay elsewhere.

Please move vehicles from low-lying areas. Police and FENZ will be in the area door-knocking and assisting with the evacuation.

If you have nowhere safe to go, you can go to the Civil Defence Centre at McKay Stadium, 97 Western Hills Drive, Kensington.

The advice for all other Whangarei residents is to please stay home and stay off the roads, there are a lot of trees down and surface flooding is making driving dangerous.

If you are in immediate danger, call 111. If you need information or advice or you want to report something, please call us on 09-430-4200.