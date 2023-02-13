No rubbish or recycling collections Tuesday - Napier City Council

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 12:25

Napier City Council and Hastings District Council kerbside rubbish and recycling Tuesday collections have been postponed due to the weather.

With severe weather warnings in place, the Councils are taking proactive measures to keep everyone safe.

The strong winds, surface flooding and heavy rain predicted are all health and safety concerns for contractors and the community.

Wheelie bins and crates usually collected on Tuesday 14 February will instead be picked up on Saturday 18 February.

We ask that residents keep crates out all day on Saturday as services may be running slightly slower than usual. Remember to have them kerbside by 7am.

Keep an eye on social media channels for further updates.