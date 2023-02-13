Those in low lying areas asked to evacuate - Opotiki District Council

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 16:01

ÅpÅtiki District Council is following the track of Cyclone Gabrielle and is taking precautions to protect residents in vulnerable areas. ÅpÅtiki Controller, Gerard McCormack is leading the response.

We are expecting large sea swells and inundation along low lying areas of ÅpÅtiki’s coastline. High tide at ÅpÅtiki Wharf is 1:30am Tuesday 14 February and so we are taking action now to avoid a scramble in the middle of the night as the situation worsens.

We are currently evacuating residents in low lying areas of Ohiwa Spit, Kutarere, the Tirohanga Motor Camp, and low-lying areas along SH35 - Opape, Torere, Maraenui, Whanarua Bay, Waihau Bay, Raukokore, and Whangaparaoa.

We have developed detailed maps of our coastline in conjunction with the regional council. We have used these to identify low-lying properties most likely impacted by these swells and prevailing wind.

These properties and their residents are being contacted directly by Civil Defence staff and fire services. We will be calling and door knocking throughout the afternoon. We expect to have called or contacted 450-500 households by this evening. We also have Defence Force staff available in ÅpÅtiki to assist if necessary.

We are working very closely with our iwi partners - particularly Ngai Tai, Te WhÄnau a Apanui and WhakatÅhea. Their outstanding support has helped us set up a range of evacuation centres and community-led centres in marae, schools and other locations.

If you are in these areas and have not yet been notified to evacuate, please leave as soon as possible. Take your grab bag and pets with you and evacuate to friends and family. If this is not an option, we have several evacuation centres available and details are below.

These shelters will be safe while the worst of the weather passes. Blankets and hot drinks will be available, but shelters aren’t equipped for extended stays. Pets are welcome at most centres but please check details for pets at each centre including accessibility, special needs and when the centre opens. Details on locations, what to bring and what to expect are below.

If at any time residents do not feel safe, they are urged to self-evacuate to friends and family or one of the evacuation centres.

Waka Kotaha has also stated that SH35 from ÅpÅtiki to Gisborne will be closed to through traffic from 7pm tonight (or earlier if it is closed due to weather). Emergency vehicles will be able to pass. This is to reduce the risks of slips, inundation and downed trees during high tide in the darkness. Waka Kotahi will reassess in the morning.

You can keep updated by listening to your local radio stations and through updates on the Council website and Facebook page or on the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence website or Facebook page.

You can find useful information on preparing for and weathering storms at Get Thru