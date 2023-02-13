Mataura stop bank strengthening progressing - Environment Southland

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 16:41

Strengthening of the section of Mataura stop bank, identified at risk of erosion pre-Christmas, is on schedule to be complete by April.

Last year, while a geophysical report found there was no obvious structural damage to the stop banks on the Mataura River as a result of the 2020 flood event, river engineers raised concerns about a 600m section along the Mataura township that was at risk of erosion.

Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said around 350 metres of the 750 metre area that needed strengthening has been completed.

"This is an additional 150 metres due to starting higher up than initially planned because of ground conditions.

"Weather permitting, as the work is progressing well, it’s expected to be finished by April."

To keep the community up to date on the strengthening, drop-in sessions are being held on Tuesday, 21 February and Monday, 27 February from 4:30-6pm in the Games Room at the Mataura Community Centre.

"We look forward to talking with members of the community to answer any questions people may have," Paul Hulse said.