Metlink preparing for Cyclone Gabrielle - Greater Wellington

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 16:57

Metlink is preparing for the forecast impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle across the public transport network this evening and over the coming days.

Metlink General Manager Samantha Gain says while the network will be running as best it can, passengers should avoid any non-essential travel.

"The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority, so we’re urging those who don’t need to travel with Metlink over the coming days to stay at home."

Due to the high wind warning in place, double deckers are proactively being taken off some Metlink bus routes from this evening.

"A decision on running double decker buses for tomorrow’s peak will be made when the level of wind can be assessed and we will need to be comfortable we can ensure they are able to transport people safely," says Ms Gain.

On the rail network, Ngauranga station will be closed to trains and a shuttle will operate between Wellington, Ngauranga and Petone in both directions.

"Given it’s exposed location, with forecast high winds and possible swells, we are unable to safely let passengers board or disembark from Ngauranga station’s platforms."

East by West has also cancelled all of its scheduled harbour ferry sailings for tomorrow.

Metlink passengers travelling on the network tomorrow, and throughout the week, are encouraged to know before they go.

Any updates or disruptions to service will be posted to Metlink’s website and app.