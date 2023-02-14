State of Emergency declared in Napier City and Hastings District

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 05:44

Napier City and Hastings District have declared a local state of emergency. The two mayors signing the declaration at 0431hrs this morning.

The declaration gives Civil Defence Emergency Management special powers to deal with the Cyclone Gabrielle situation.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the most important thing is to keep the community safe.

"There are areas of Napier and Hastings that have been impacted worse than others and this declaration will enable councils and emergency services to act swiftly," says Mayor Wise.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says it is critical that residents heed police and Civil Defence messaging. "The most important thing is that we all stay safe. If you’re able, shelter in place, if there is danger call 111 immediately."

The most affected area is the Esk Valley with flooding affecting properties. Fire and Emergency teams are attending. Rissington residents have been evacuated.

There are power outages across the district. There is damage to the Esk River Bridge and the Puketapu Bridge is impassable.

Residents are urged to call 111 if they believe lives are in danger.

People are asked to stay off the roads across the district because of the amount of surface flooding and debris. Residents are also being asked to limit water use as the waste water systems are at capacity.