Public Transport services disruptions for Tuesday 14 February - AT

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 06:20

Auckland Transport is urging Aucklanders to stay at home today unless there is an absolutely urgent need for them to travel today.

Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager Safety Stacey van der Putten is concerned that people could be caught out if the weather worsens through the day.

"Last night, some bus operators made the call to suspend bus services due to ongoing safety concerns for passengers and staff. It’s possible that buses services could be suspended again today, and people may find themselves stranded for a period of time, so it is better to stay at home if you can."

Some bus services remain suspended due to slips and flooding. It is important that people who need to travel check the AT website or AT Mobile app.

Bus Route 146 from Waitakere to Henderson Has been suspended until further notice Bus Route 125 from Helensville to Westgate is starting and finishing trips at Huapai.

Harbour bridge and bus services

Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport say it is quite likely the Auckland Harbour Bridge will open and close throughout the day. If the Auckland Harbour Bridge is open, bus services will operate as normal as possible.

However, if the bridge closes due to the winds associated with Cyclone Gabrielle, there are a number of service disruptions. The following is key information for bus uses travelling between the North Shore and the city centre.

From North Shore to city:

- Bus routes 82, 923, 95B, 95C, 95G, 97B, 97R will end and start from Akoranga

- Only NX1 will shuttle between Hibiscus Coast/Albany and Akoranga

- Every 3rd NX1 trip will detour from Constellation Station to Customs St, city centre via SH16/SH18

- NX2 will run normal from Hibiscus Coast /Albany to Constellation and then detour from Constellation Station to Wellesley St, city centre via SH16/SH18

- 866 will act as a shuttle between Albany and Akoranga. This way some of NX1s can be used as standby buses at Constellation

- 966 on Shore Side will either terminate their trips at Akoranga or 966 trips can be suspended/cancelled during disruption because the route is same as that of 95s and 97s and these will also be terminating/starting from Akoranga.

- 931, 933, 939 on Shore side will terminate and start trips from Akoranga

City to North Shore:

- NX1 and NX2 will run via SH16/18 from their starting points via Hobson St, SH16/SH18 to Constellation Station. Passengers can then transfer to NX1 shuttle service to Hibiscus Coast /Albany or to Akoranga.

- 82 and 923 will run as shuttle buses to pick up pax from stops that are impacted/missed by NX1 and NX2 and will take pax to the starting points of NX1 (7016) and NX2 (7089).

- 866 can either run to Albany or Constellation via SH16/18 or can run as normal until Ponsonby and then detour to the starting point of NX1.

- 966 buses that are on City side can continue to run as normal until Ponsonby and then detour to the starting point of NX1.

- 931, 933 and 939 on City Side either can run as shuttle between UoA and Lower Albert Street/Quay Street. Customers can then transfer to NX1, 95s and 97s)

Bus services in the South and West of the city will operate as close as normal as possible

Trains:

KiwiRail, the train track owner, has suspended all train services until at least midday. At this stage and due to the late notice, rail replacement buses are available on all lines other than those already in place on the Onehunga Line and Southern Line between Otahuhu and Newmarket.

Ferries:

According to Fullers, ferry timetables will be reduced across the ferry network to enable sailing at reduced speeds.

For up to date public transport information, check AT.govt.nz/weatherwatch of the AT Mobile app before your journey.