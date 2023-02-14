Stunning accuracy from computer models over Cyclone Gabrielle’s position for NZ - WeatherWatch

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 08:06

The accuracy of global computer models WeatherWatch.co.nz trusts most has been incredible for this event.

Take a look at the screenshot below that we used last Wednesday to show 4am Tuesday, compared with the actual 4am Tuesday (today) set up.

Whilst forecasting is not yet near 100% accuracy, those who follow the models can see how far the accuracy has improved over the past decade. It's a sign of just how far technology has come that almost all global models forecast this storm well in advance, some nearly half a month in advance (like GFS from America).

Every event is unique and every event requires scrutiny and analysis of multiple models to confirm patterns and likely scenarios. The same model correct this time isn't guaranteed to be correct next time, just like the All Blacks can win 10 games in a row easily, but then lose the 11th one spectacularly. But to see such high accuracy for this event a week before it arrived - and before Cyclone Gabrielle was even a low pressure system - is truly remarkable.

Also, credit to MetService for being first to announce this cyclone back on Waitangi Day - showing their confidence in the same modelling too.