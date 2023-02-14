Former Kiwi athlete and two-time leukaemia survivor announces new role - Great Scott

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 09:29

More than a decade since his diagnosis, two-time leukaemia survivor Josh Komen is pledging to ‘give back’ to those who were there for him during his darkest days.

The former athlete - who was known as one of New Zealand’s fastest runners - has just been announced as the first-ever ambassador for the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust, a charity which runs Ranui House in Christchurch. Ranui House is a home away from home for patients and their families who need to travel for life-saving medical treatment. The announcement comes as the House celebrates its 30th birthday.

Ranui House, located opposite Christchurch Hospital, first opened with six apartments in 1993, growing over the last 30 years to the 26 apartments it provides today.

The decision to be an Ambassador for the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust is deeply personal for Josh. He was just 23 when, in 2011, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a type of cancer of the blood. Young, fit and healthy - or so he thought - Josh had dreams of representing New Zealand at the next Commonwealth Games. But then he woke up one morning up feeling dizzy and dazed, with a swollen eye, and he sought advice at the local hospital in Greymouth.

"I had been planning a trip to Thailand with friends, but a doctor turned to me and told me that wasn’t going to happen. There was cancer in my blood, and I needed to head to the Bone Marrow Unit at Christchurch Hospital for urgent treatment. That’s when I first met the team at Ranui House."

Josh’s diagnosis took him on a 10-year battle of deep depression, a second cancer diagnosis, an allogeneic stem cell transplant, being put into a coma, developing graft vs host disease, multiple complications, and treatment overseas in Australia for five years, all while experiencing multiple heart attacks.

"It was the most challenging and desperate time of my life, but Ranui House and the people there were my lifeline - a beacon of hope during a very dark time. They helped save my life."

Josh is now cancer-free and enjoys life in Greymouth with his wife and 7-month-old daughter. He says being asked to be an ambassador for the House is "a huge honour".

"I’m thriving, my smile has tripled in size…because I should be dead, I should be dead more than once and here I am enjoying life, and now I’ve been given this opportunity to be an ambassador - to advocate and raise funds for Ranui House, a place that’s helped me so much on my journey," says Josh.

Mandy Kennedy, CEO of the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust is delighted to welcome Josh back to the Ranui House family, this time as "one of the team".

"Josh is a man of unquestionable character, passion and drive - it is these qualities, coupled with his journey with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia that make him an obvious choice for this role."

Mandy is excited for what the future holds for the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust and Ranui House - with support from the community, it can continue to evolve to help more families in need.

"Ranui House is growing. We are continuing to face high demand for our services and as a charitable trust that relies on donations, we can’t meet this need alone. We’re thrilled to have Josh join us, to help us raise awareness and to celebrate our achievements."

Over the last 30 years Ranui House has provided more than 150,000 bed nights. In 2022 alone Ranui House was a home away from home for 1,193 patients and their families.

With demand increasing for the unique blend of accommodation and support Ranui House provides, the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust is expanding its offering with 43-apartment complex on Selwyn Street due to open early 2024.