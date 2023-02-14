Counties Energy media update - 9.45am 14 February

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 09:55

Updated number of properties without power in the Counties Energy area at 9.45am is approximately 3,500.

Crews are working around the region making safe and resolving outages. With 100km gusts predicted later today crews are concentrating on resolving larger outages and completing tree work to reduce impact on the network later today.

Priority areas for restoration where crews are on site currently include Awhitu Peninsula (1,000 customers), Waikaretu, Naike and the Glen Murray areas (300 customers), 100 customers in the Patumahoe/Karaka area Glenbrook, Waiuku, Hunua and Ramarama areas. Once these outages have been resolved, crews will work on smaller outages. We will know more in terms of damage as crews move through the region.

The company stresses the dangers of live lines, with fears that weakened trees will fall onto lines today, putting the community at risk. If they see a downed power line or damaged power equipment - stop, retreat and stay well clear. Unless they know our crews have isolated power - stay at least a bus length away from any lines down and do not touch anything in the vicinity. Please keep phone lines free so the community can report safety issues - 0800 100 202. Report outages on the Outage Hub - type app.countiesenergy.co.nz in your smartphone internet browser.

We’ll be updating our website - www.countiesenergy.co.nz/storm-page and Facebook at regular intervals with as much information as we can.

In extreme situations such as this our crews ‘make safe’ first, moving around the region isolating power to any damaged or downed lines and electrical equipment before moving to restore the network. Once essential services are restored crews then work to repair widespread outages affecting significant numbers, then multiple property and businesses then single properties. Single properties and those with damage to privately owned service lines could be without power for some time. Some outages will be prolonged and could last multiple days. Access to some roads and properties will be blocked.