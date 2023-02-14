Award-winning programme celebrates ten years on Wellington Access Radio

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 13:03

Wellington Access Radio is very proud to celebrate ten years of the amazing C-Zone with Simon Howard.

Simon jumped on board after working on student radio in the UK and quickly took over the Monday Community Drive show, continuing the previous hosts work of focusing on Wellington’s arts and theatre scene.

In the last decade Simon has become an essential part of the capital’s arts coverage, creating a space where artists get to go into depth about their work and creative processes. ‘I call it the preview, rather than the review,’ Simon says. ‘I love building relationships and supporting the artists and creatives that make this place such a wonderful place to live’.

Simon’s personal highlights include interviewing Tim Minchin, watching local artist’s careers develop, and winning The Newsies Award at Nga WhakarÄkei o WhÄtaitai Wellington Theatre Awards in 2022.

Station Manager Pip Adam says, ‘We are so grateful and happy that Simon continues to broadcast his amazing show on Wellington Access Radio. C-Zone celebrates Wellington’s vibrant arts scene in ways that amplify and build communities.’

C-Zone is made with the support of NZ on Air.

You can listen to Simon celebrate ten years of broadcasting on C-Zone with Simon Howard on Monday 20 February, 5-6pm, on Wellington Access Radio 106.1FM or livestream via www.accessradio.org.nz