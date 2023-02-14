Counties Energy update 1pm

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 13:03

Counties Energy is sustaining more damage to the network as the day progresses and Cyclone Gabrielle changes direction in our area. The number of properties without power in the Counties Energy area at 12pm has increased to approximately 5,000. Gale force winds have increased from the west and is now severely affecting more of our western coast and additional areas that weren’t affected yesterday.

We have increased safety concerns for our crews with high numbers of trees falling on roads and slips in our region today - see photos below. We will be calling in crews before complete darkness tonight to keep our people safe. Access issues are increasing by the hour.

The company stresses the dangers of live lines, with fears that weakened trees will fall onto lines today, putting the community at risk. If they see a downed power line or damaged power equipment - stop, retreat and stay well clear. Unless they know our crews have isolated power - stay at least a bus length away from any lines down and do not touch anything in the vicinity. Please keep phone lines free so the community can report safety issues - 0800 100 202. Report outages on the Outage Hub - type app.countiesenergy.co.nz in your smartphone internet browser.

We’ll be updating our website - www.countiesenergy.co.nz/storm-page and Facebook at regular intervals with as much information as we can.

In extreme situations such as this our crews ‘make safe’ first, moving around the region isolating power to any damaged or downed lines and electrical equipment before moving to restore the network. Once essential services are restored crews then work to repair widespread outages affecting significant numbers, then multiple property and businesses then single properties. Single properties and those with damage to privately owned service lines could be without power for some time. Some outages will be prolonged and could last multiple days. Access to some roads and properties will be blocked.