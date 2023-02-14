We are grateful for our firefighters and emergency responders - UFBA

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 13:18

The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) wishes to thank all emergency services personnel who have responded to protect their communities across the motu as Cyclone Gabrielle causes widespread devastation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the two volunteer firefighters who were trapped by the landslide in Muriwai early this morning. We are grateful that one firefighter was able to be rescued and we hope they make a full recovery.

The second firefighter who remains missing is deeply concerning and UFBA is working with the affected volunteer fire brigade and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) to provide support.

UFBA is pleased to hear FENZ is concentrating on fatigue management and bringing available crews up from the South Island to support the cyclone response efforts.