Due Drop Hope Challenge postponed

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 15:13

The Due Drop Challenge has been postponed until April 2023.

The gruelling charity triathlon would see a line-up of sporting stars including All Black great ‘Kamo Kid’ Ian Jones, triathlon world champion Rick Wells, NRL star Richie Barnett and Mike King, run, swim and cycle the length of the North Island to raise awareness of children’s free counselling service in the regions.

Mike King says given the current national state of emergency and dire situation so many Kiwis are facing, it is the only decision that makes sense.

"Right now, the sole focus is on keeping everyone safe. So many of the towns and communities we had planned to visit on our route are facing unfathomable disaster and destruction. The only focus should be on safety, rebuilding and moving forward in the coming weeks.

"The challenge we were undertaking pales in significance to the challenges our people are all facing right now."

Help is available.

With increasing stress and hardship placed on communities resulting from Cyclone Gabrielle, children and young people experiencing ongoing anxiety and fears can access free help through www.gumbootfriday.org.nz immediately.

If a counsellor is not available in the immediate area, online sessions are an alternative option. Online sessions were hugely popular during New Zealand’s multiple national and regional lockdowns.

"Be kind, help out and be patient with each other, this is a time of coming together," says King.