Aucklanders urged to plan ahead for travel tomorrow - Auckland Transport

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 20:57

Auckland Transport is encouraging Aucklanders to consider whether travel is necessary, plan ahead, think about their safety and allow extra time for their journey.

AT’s Executive General Manager of Safety, Stacey Van Der Putten says: "Aucklanders should be prepared for delays and disruption to travel tomorrow as flood damage, sea conditions, power outages and fallen trees continue to affect our roads and public transport network.

"Please check the latest travel information on the AT app or Journey Plan before you head off on your journey. The overall picture on public transport and road closures across the region is being updated regularly at at.govt.nz/weatherwatch

"Bus services will be operating but there may be delays and cancellations due to conditions on the roads. Slips are continuing to cause disruption to train services and conditions on the water are affecting ferries.

"We will prioritise school bus services tomorrow, however, ongoing road closures will affect some school bus routes.

"If you are walking, driving or cycling, please take note of the conditions and avoid flood waters, loose branches and debris."

Work to repair damaged roads

"Work is well underway to assess and repair damaged roads, with over 500 crew members working across Auckland. While dozens of roads have been reopened, there are currently more than 100 roads closed or partially closed.

"The picture on the ground is changing rapidly as our teams continue to address new damage to our roads and public transport network throughout the night.

"Some of the most significant damage to roads is in the Awhitu Peninsula, the Waitakere Ranges and West Auckland more broadly, with no road access currently to Piha, Muriwai and Karekare. Significant roads in central Auckland like TÄmaki Drive are also currently closed."