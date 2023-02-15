Message for residents who have been evacuated - Kaipara District Council

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 10:49

Now that the weather conditions have improved and we have passed the last couple of high tides we feel it is safe for those who have been evacuated to return home. Those who self-evacuated in Ruawai yesterday were able to return home last night.

Take care when entering your house, floodwaters can be contaminated. If you go home and you find your house has been flooded please come to the Civil Defence Evacuation centre at Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 58 Hokianga Road. The centre remains open for those who need it, and Council staff are working with partner agencies to source emergency accommodation for those affected by the flooding.

There are many people who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. If you need welfare assistance please call us on 09 439 1111. Our team will work with you.

You may also be able to get a MSD Civil Defence Payment. You can call MSD direct on 0800 400 100. They’re open 7am-5pm Monday to Wednesday, and 8am-5pm Thursday and Friday.