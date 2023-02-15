Horowhenua District Council sending resources to Central Hawke’s Bay

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 10:28

Horowhenua District Council is sending support to Central Hawke’s Bay, which has been hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Three of our experienced Incident Management Team members and two local building inspectors have travelled to Central Hawke's Bay with a truck load of bottled water. We have water tankers on the way and will continue to support the region in the coming days.

The impacts of the Cyclone were minimal in Horowhenua and weather warnings have been lifted in the district.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Controller Brent Harvey says, "We are feeling very lucky to have avoided the worst of the weather in Horowhenua. Our thoughts and aroha go out to the many communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. We commend the rapid response of emergency services and Civil Defence teams across the rohe and stand with them in the long recovery ahead."

Horizons Regional Council opened the Moutoa floodgates between Foxton and Shannon at 10.40pm on Tuesday 14 February to relieve pressure on the bottom steam of the ManawatÅ« River.

Rain is still in the forecast for Horowhenua on Wednesday 15 February, and Council continues to monitor the local and regional situation alongside emergency services and Civil Defence.

"We are not expecting any further impact from the Cyclone, but want to acknowledge our community’s response to the weather event by checking their supplies, clearing gutters, tying down trampolines and outdoor furniture, delaying travel plans and caring for one another. Disaster can hit at any time, and it’s important to be prepared."

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit getready.govt.nz.