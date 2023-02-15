NPDC offers free drop-off for storm-damage green waste

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 10:56

NPDC is inviting people with storm-related green waste on their property to register to drop it off for free at one of the district’s rubbish and recycling transfer stations.

Registrations open today, Wednesday, through npdc.govt.nz or by calling NPDC on 06-759 6060, and close 4pm this Friday. The free drop-offs are available from Thursday 16 February to Sunday 19 February.

"We know the high winds fuelled by Cyclone Gabrielle caused a lot of damage to properties, trees and gardens, so we want to help people get their lives back to normal as soon as possible" says NPDC Resource Recovery Manager Kimberley Hope.

"However due to the high levels of storm-related green waste expected and to help manage traffic, people will need to register to get a free drop-off first, at least one day before you intend to drop it off."

Drop-offs at our New Plymouth, Waitara, Åkato, Inglewood and Tongaporutu transfer stations are during each site’s normal operating hours, which can be found on the Zero Waste section of the website. Transfer stations (npdc.govt.nz)

Direct link to the registration form: http://bit.ly/3jQGFVb

General

Cyclone Gabrielle has left Taranaki, but the clean-up continues.

Our crews are continuing to clear roads and all services are operating as normal.

Let’s make the most of the great weather today and check in on whÄnau and neighbours.

Roads

The following roads are closed: Baker Road, between Mangorei and Carrington roads.

Kiwi Road, Ahititi, between Okau Road and the tunnel.

Union Road, between Egmont and Tape roads, Hillsborough.

Parks and walkways

The Huatoki Walkway is closed due to fallen trees.

Brooklands Zoo playground is closed due to storm damage.

Rubbish and recycling

Any missed collections due to the cyclone on Monday will be collected today.

If your collection day was Tuesday, this is rescheduled for Saturday 18 February.