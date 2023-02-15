Cyclone Gabrielle moves away but its tail brings more rain - MetService

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 14:10

Cyclone Gabrielle was located 400km to the east of Gisborne at 10am this morning (Wednesday) and is continuing to move further away to the southeast, weakening as it travels towards the north of the Chatham Islands. MetService advises that severe weather has eased in most places, however heavy rain continues to impact parts of Central New Zealand through until Thursday evening.

MetService Meteorologist Jessie Owen explains, "A front extending back from Cyclone Gabrielle is bringing heavy rain to northern Canterbury and eastern Marlborough today. This front is expected to spread up the eastern North Island from tonight and into Thursday and Friday bringing another burst of southerly winds and rain before pulling away over the ocean."

A MetService Orange Heavy Rain Warning is in force for Eastern Marlborough south of Ward, including the Kaikoura Coast, and Canterbury north of Waiau until 9am Thursday. A Heavy Rain Watch is in force for Canterbury north of Methven until 5am Thursday. An Orange Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for Wairarapa south of Masterton and the eastern hills of Wellington starting from 10pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday.

Rain is then expected to spread up the east of the North Island on Thursday, and there is a risk of thunderstorms in the ranges of Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti / Gisborne.

"While rainfall accumulations are not expected to reach warning amounts in Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti / Gisborne on Thursday and Friday it will be falling on saturated soil in an area where rivers are still running high and floodwaters remain so there could still be further damage and flooding associated with it," says Jessie.

The remainder of the country is experiencing relatively settled weather today (Wednesday).

On Thursday the front in the east moves north bringing rain to eastern areas, and the rest of the North Island can also expect to see some showers throughout the day.

On Friday a ridge of high pressure pushes in from the west and Cyclone Gabrielle will no longer be affecting the country. The North Island can expect settled weather from Friday and into next week - good news for the recovery effort.

Weather stats:

Many areas of the country were hit hard by this extreme weather event, here are some numbers illustrating just how much rain and wind was experienced across the North Island and the top of the South Island (from 12am Sunday to 7am Wednesday):

Northland:

250 - 400 mm of rain was recorded across the region with the largest amount recorded at Glenbervie Forest (408.7mm). WhangÄrei Airport received 320.4mm. Wind gusts over 130 km/h were recorded in the most exposed stations with 141 km/h recorded at Cape Reinga. WhangÄrei Airport recorded a gust of 102 km/h.

Auckland:

Over 200 mm of rain was accorded around the region with WaitÄkere recording the most (248mm). Wind gusts of up to 130-150 km/h were recorded at the most exposed sites. Auckland Harbour Bridge recorded 115 km/h and the airport recorded 78 km/h.

Coromandel Peninsula:

The Pinnacles station in the ranges recorded 447mm of rain and other elevated stations received 220 - 270 mm. Whitianga recorded 170.6 mm. Golden Valley (near Waihi) experienced wind gusts of up to 109 km/h.

Bay of Plenty:

The highest rainfall recorded in the region was at Queenshead (163.5mm). Tauranga recorded 122.7 mm, Rotorua 86.1 mm, WhakatÄne 82.8 mm, and Te Puke 78.6 mm. Wind gusts recorded in the area were between 80-90 km/h.

TairÄwhiti / Gisborne:

The largest rainfall accumulation was recorded in Hikuwai where 488 mm of rain fell. A number of other stations (mainly in the ranges) recorded over 400 mm. Gisborne Airport received 185.3 mm (although due to power cuts it stopped recording after 2am Tuesday). Wind gusts were recorded across the region up to 93 km/h.

Hawke’s Bay:

Elevated stations in the ranges recorded the most with Pukeorapa receiving 337.5 mm. Napier Airport recorded 203.8 mm and Hastings recorded 143.8 mm. Wind gusts were recorded up to 90 km/h with exposed stations near the coast reaching higher such as Cape Kidnappers (131 km/h).

Wairarapa:

The most rainfall was recorded at elevated stations in the ranges, between 180 - 280 mm. Masterton Airport received 62 mm. Exposed stations near the coast recorded high wind gusts; Cape Turnagain recorded 146 km/h and Castlepoint recorded 113 km/h.

Taranaki:

Rainfall was moderate with 30 - 45 mm recorded across the region, but the wind was very strong - New Plymouth Airport recorded gusts of up to 128 km/h.

Whanganui:

Rainfall of 60 - 90 mm was recorded around the region and gusts of 98 km/hr were experienced at Whanganui Airport.

Wellington:

Highest accumulations were recorded in northern and eastern parts of the Hutt Valley (100 - 160 mm). Mt Kaukau (an elevated site) recorded the highest gust of 146 km/h, around the city gusts of up to 100 km/h were experienced.

Marlborough:

Snowflake Ridge (a very elevated site) recorded 230 mm of rain. Other stations around the region recorded up to 100 - 130 mm. KaikÅura received 59.8 mm and Picton received 59.5 mm. Cape Campbell recorded wind gusts of up to 93 km/hr and KaikÅura recorded 65 km/h.