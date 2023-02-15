Women's rugby Herstory exhibition coming to Levin - Horowhenua DC

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 14:57

Levin is the place to be for women’s rugby fans this February.

To coincide with the opening match of the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki competition between the Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa at the Levin Domain later this month, Horowhenua will host an exhibition exploring the untold story of women’s rugby in Aotearoa.

A tribute to women in sport and their fight to overcome prejudice and convention in a male-dominated world, exhibition ‘Herstory of Women’s Rugby’ chronicles the sport from its beginnings to its modern day popularity. It will be on display at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ from Friday 24 February to Monday 27 February 2023 during the community centre’s usual opening hours.

Curated by the New Zealand Rugby Museum, the exhibition is the first to focus on women’s rugby.

Museum director Stephen Berg says, "Herstory traces the beginnings of female rugby players in the late 19th century when historical records mostly highlighted women's outfits rather than their skill on the field. The story of women’s rugby is largely untold, and this exhibition fills an important gap in the history of the game."

While women were fighting for the right to vote, wÄhine were also trying to establish the world’s first professional rugby team. Herstory of Women’s Rugby celebrates past and present rugby legends and features dozens of photos taken throughout the years and film footage of the first interprovincial game in 1980.

In 1888 Wellington Girls’ High rivaled a Salvation Army team - one of the first games of women’s rugby played in New Zealand. The game did not allow tackling or scrums.

The first provincial game, between ManawatÅ« and Hawke’s Bay, wasn’t played until 1980. Until then, women’s participation in rugby was assumed to be largely on the sidelines or in the club tearooms.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby breaks this assumption, recounting 130 years of women’s experiences playing rugby in three sections - the pioneering years (1888-1980), the beginning of regular competitions (1980-2000) and covering Rugby World Cups, the Sevens and Black Ferns (2000 to the present day).

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "We are excited to host this wonderful exhibition to celebrate women’s rugby, particularly after celebrating the Black Ferns’ sixth world title late last year. Bringing this inspiring and informative exhibition to Horowhenua at the same time we host the opening match of the Super Rugby Aupiki competition is doubly exciting for the many rugby fans and aspiring Black Ferns in the district. The history of women’s rugby is fascinating and I encourage everyone to come along and learn about the previously untold story of the sport".

There is no cost for entry.

Herstory of Women’s Rugby

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ

Friday 24 February to Monday 27 February 2023