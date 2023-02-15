Assessments taking place to assist with welfare, infrastructure needs - Horizons RC

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 15:28

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are undertaking assessments across the region to assist with welfare and infrastructure needs.

Horizons regional group controller Craig Grant says inspections have been taking place on the ground via site visits and by air.

"Today our priority has been people, properties and livestock - these assessments help us determine the extent of possible damage across the region and identify areas requiring more urgent assistance," says Mr Grant.

"We’ve been collating welfare information alongside territorial authorities, support organisations and the Rural Support Trust. There is welfare assistance available to those who need it.

"Financial, mental health, and rural support are just some of the services people can access. If you need any welfare assistance please visit horizons.govt.nz for a list of services and how to access the support you require.

"Roads in the Tararua District are particularly impacted meaning some communities are isolated. While they are being well supported by the district council, we will continue to provide what assistance we can and are thinking of those there.

"For those that are starting to clean up, please remember that as floodwaters recede areas should still be considered contaminated so take care. Once again, please stay out of any remaining floodwaters as well.

"On the flood protection infrastructure front it will be difficult to get a full picture of damage to flood assets until water recedes. Once that happens, we’ll be able to fully assess erosion, channel and river bed changes and any other issues caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We have begun recovery planning as the response to Cyclone Gabrielle in our region reduces. This will be a long journey involving prioritisation of needs and will have to ask the community to be patient as we work through this."

Mr Grant says Horizons’ Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) will remain activated overnight to support the Tararua District which remains in a state of emergency.

"All weather warnings have been lifted for the region and as reported this morning, river systems have peaked and are receding, except the Turakina which is expected to peak tonight. As like our other rivers, there may be a bit of water spilling out of the channel but we don’t expect it to cause any serious issues and we will be monitoring the situation.

"The Moutoa floodgates remain open tonight to continue diverting floodwaters down a shortcut to the sea. There are still a number of roads and bridges closed across the region, so continue to check with Waka Kotahi and your local district or city council for further information.

"With rivers stabilising and weather settling, we may look at scaling back the number of staff physically in the ECC tonight to give staff a rest, but duty officers will still be monitoring and ready to respond if required. This will be our last update for today unless the situation changes."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz.

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz

For road closures, delays, and warnings please see https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/

Please stay tuned to your local radio stations for another option for civil defence updates.