Ruapehu District Council developing speed management plan for local roads

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 16:24

Council has started the development of an inaugural Speed Management Plan for local roads under its control starting with consultation on reducing speed limits around schools and kura and associated townships.

Executive Manager Infrastructure Vini Dutra said that the development of a Speed Management Plan is now a mandatory requirement for all road controlling authorities.

"The Speed Management Plan framework takes a 'whole of network approach' where speed management is considered alongside investment in safety infrastructure and is updated and consulted on every three-years," he said.

"The aim of the whole of network approach is to help ensure a safe transport system that has safe speed limits for all people no matter their mode of transport and supports the sustainability of our communities.

We need everyone who lives, works or plays in Ruapehu to be safe when using our streets and roads. That means we need the right speeds on the right roads for all road users.

Speed Management Plan's must align with the national road safety strategy, Te Ara ki te Ora Road to Zero and Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022 which introduces a number of changes to the way speed limits are established and managed.

This includes that local speed limits are no longer set through bylaws, a new enhanced consultation process with key stakeholders with Māori as partners, and a requirement to focus on reducing speed limits around schools as a priority."

Mr Dutra said that the reduction of speed limits around schools as a priority requires Road Controlling Authorities to use best efforts to reduce speed limits around 40% of their schools and kura by 30 June 2024 and 100 percent by 31 December 2027.

"Council's road engineering contractor GHD is undertaking a technical review of the infrastructure and speed limits around Ruapehu's schools and kura in-line with the new rules to inform the development of a speed management strategy, any proposed speed limit changes and associated maps for consultation.

The planned timing is for the initial draft Speed Management Plan to go to Council in June and if accepted to go out for community consultation from July to November with adoption in December.

Consultation on the initial draft Speed Management Plan will be well promoted via the usual channels with Council also connecting with affected stakeholders directly to ensure they are informed and can have their views included if desired.

In the interim if anyone has any questions on the process they can call Council on 07 895 8188," he said.