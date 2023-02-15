PFL invests $2 million into flood support - Pasifika Medical Association Group

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 16:31

Pasifika Futures (PFL), the Pacific Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, has continued to support families who have been impacted by the Auckland floods, and most recently, Cyclone Gabrielle. Since the flooding events in January, PFL has invested $2 million into partners who are directly responding to immediate food, welfare and well-being needs, resulting in:

6,114 individuals engaged 119 families with disabled/elderly members supported 5,325 packages delivered, and 253 displaced families supported.

PFL Partner Highlight: Etu Pasifika Auckland

Etu Pasifika Auckland, based in Mt Wellington, mobilised immediately to respond to the needs of families when the Auckland floods occurred. They swiftly stood up their Etu Rere Call Centre, and have since:

received 380 family referrals made up of 2,829 individuals delivered 910 packages of support relocated 42 families supported 5 schools by delivering 180 packages to 117 families