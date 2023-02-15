Maritime Union urges use of coastal shipping in emergency relief effort

Wednesday, 15 February, 2023 - 21:48

The Maritime Union says New Zealand coastal ships should be part of the relief effort to bring supplies to regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says there are several New Zealand flagged coastal vessels capable of delivering specialized 20ft fuel containers to ports such as Gisborne or Napier.

These fuel storage units are currently shipped from New Zealand to supply fuel to the Pacific Islands.

Mr Harrison says New Zealand coastal ships can also deliver "reefer" (refrigerated) containers and standard containers, and use onboard cranes if required.

"These vessels have the ability to uplift the heavy machinery and goods required in the rebuild and bypass the broken road and rail network."

He says many of these New Zealand flagged and crewed ships have only recently come into service on the New Zealand coast due to recent investment in coastal shipping by this Government.

Mr Harrison says if emergency accommodation in isolated regional centres was overwhelmed, there is nothing to stop a Cook Strait ferry from being temporarily relocated to a regional port to provide shelter and catering facilities.

He says it is unfortunate that international fuel companies chose to remove New Zealand coastal fuel tankers in 2022 when Marsden Point refinery was closed.

"If the oil companies had retained one of the vessels, we would have the option for a New Zealand flagged ship to divert to a region in need and acting as a floating fuel storage facility."

Mr Harrison says the situation in Gisborne and Hawkes Bay shows how exposed New Zealand’s fuel supply and general supply chain is, both in the current short term emergency and for the recovery period.

He says it is essential to build resilience into New Zealand’s transport network by maximising the use of New Zealand coastal shipping.