Mangawhare area residents and Finlayson Park Avenue residents - Kaipara District Council

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 10:03

The Northland Regional Council hydrology team confirmed the Mangakahia River peak came through in the early hours of this morning. Emergency services observed a surge in the Northern Wairoa river levels between 1.00 and 2.00am but the water did not overtop the stopbanks. We continued to monitor the water levels until the next high tide around 9.00am this morning.

We now feel it is safe for those who have been evacuated to return home now. We will continue to monitor the situation but we don’t anticipate people needing to evacuate again.

Take care when entering your house, floodwaters can be contaminated. If your house was flooded earlier in the week and you are at the Civil Defence Evacuation centre at Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 58 Hokianga Road, please stay there. The centre remains open for those who need it, and Council staff are working to source emergency accommodation that aren’t able to return home.

A huge thank you to everyone who has been part of this evacuation response including the emergency services FENZ, police and members of the community. For those who have had to leave their homes we know how unsettling this event has been, we appreciate your patience and co-operation.

There are many people who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. If you need welfare assistance please call us on 09 439 1111. Our team will work with you.

You may also be able to get a MSD Civil Defence Payment. You can call MSD direct on 0800 400 100.